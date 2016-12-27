Ho Chio Meng’s nephew’s contract terminated by MP

Last Friday, Ieong Chon Kit, nephew of former Prosecutor General Ho Chio Meng, learned that his contract to work within the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) had been terminated, according to a notice published last week in the Official Gazette.

Ieong was a technical specialist at the MP. On August 1, 2014, Ieong commenced duties as the head of the Judicial Affairs Division of the Judiciary Assistance Department of the MP.

According to a notice signed by the Chief of the MP, Lai Kin Ian, Ieong was hired to perform his duties for a two-year period. Lai is also involved in Ho’s case.

However, in November 2015, Ieong was demoted to the position of technical specialist. This situation officially came to light during Ho’s trial on December 12.

The notice announcing Ieong’s termination was signed by the Chief of Cabinet of the MP, Tam Peng Tong.

According to a report by Macau Concealers, Tam is also the husband of Sonia Chan, the Secretary for Administration and Justice.

Ieong’s case is linked to Ho’s because according to Ho’s trial, some evidence in Ho’s accusation was found in one of Ieong’s USB pens.

Ho has been accused of traveling to northern Europe in 2005 using public treasury funds, while accompanied by his wife and nephew. Ho claimed that his nephew was still a minor back then. The nephew mentioned in the trial happens to be Ieong.

Ieong, the youngest department head at MP, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from the Macau University of Science and Technology.

In 2008, he was employed at the Judicial Affairs Division of the Judiciary Assistance Department of the MP.