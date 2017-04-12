Hockey in Macau to be supported by Asian top body

Asian National Hockey associations gathered last week in Muscat, Oman, for the Asia Hockey Federation (AHF) Congress 2017. Being a member association of the AHF, the Macau Hockey Association (AHM) attended the Congress. During the individual country meeting, the Macau delegation received support from the Chief Executive Officer of AHF, Tayyab Ikram, after he understood the extent to which field hockey is being developed in Macau and Macau’s development plans set in place to popularize hockey in 2017-18.

During the Country Report session, Ikram also recognized the overall work and efforts made by Macau, and he was pleased to learn of how the Macau Hockey Association has been reactivating the sport in Macau over the past two years. Ikram added that he is looking forward to seeing Macau’s participation in the upcoming International Hockey Federation (FIH) programs, such as the FIH Hockey Academy Coaching and Umpiring courses, which will be held in Ipoh, Malaysia, on May 3 to 6.

David Paulo Ribeiro, Member of the AHM Hockey Development Committee, also met with the CEO of AHF to discuss Macau’s Youth Development Scheme, which was well received by the Federation. The AHF will in turn extend its support where necessary to AHM in carrying out the program in Macau.

The Secretary General of AHM, Geraldine Lam Mei Ka, stated that there is a strong interest among some members, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Oman, to organize a veteran tournament towards the end of the year or early next year.