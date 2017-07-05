Homage to Rui Afonso highlights his ‘altruistic attributes’

Many members of Macau’s society gathered to pay tribute to Rui Afonso during an event held on Monday at the Consulate of Portugal.

A prominent lawyer and lawmaker in Macau for over 30 years, Afonso passed away at age 70 in mid-March this year, in Lisbon after a prolonged battle with an illness. He was remembered by a large group, that included his friends and family when they came to the Auditorium Stanley Ho to share their fondest memories of him.

On the auditorium stage, representatives of several stages of Afonso’s life joined the event host, the Consul-General of Portugal for Macau and Hong Kong, Vitor Sereno, who delivered a personal message as well as a testimony from Ombudsman Councilor Judge Leal Henriques, who was unable to attend.

Sereno highlighted several important roles held by Afonso in Macau, such as his seat on the Advisory Council where he contributed decisively to the development of the Macau Basic Law. Another speaker was Anabela Ritchie, a long term colleague of Afonso, who delivered an emotional speech on Afonso’s contributions as a legislator and his “richness in human qualities.”

Ritchie spoke of Afonso’s “priceless role at the Legislative Assembly in the period between 1994 and 1997, when he allied his quality and technical accuracy to a great knowledge of Macau and found a way to uncover the right solutions that Macau needed in those troubled times of transition.”

The president of the Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM), Lei Heong Iok, recalled Afonso’s capacity for altruism and his willingness to help others.

Lei referred to Afonso as his “Portuguese brother,” who for more than 30 years helped him in many legal issues – initially during the years of preparing for the handover, as translator and interpreter, and later in IPM’s debut years, where Afonso was always available to aid him in the challenges he often faced.

Lei added that Afonso always nurtured what he considers one of the most important human values – gratitude.

President of the Lawyers Association (AAM) Neto Valente recalled Afonso’s “technical competence and visionary leadership,” citing the occasions where Afonso proved to be the right man on the job, and testifying to the many examples found in his works that the “young generation can learn from.”

Valente also noted Afonso’s capacity to “bridge the communities” and his eloquence.

In an emotional address, lawyer and partner of office Sérgio de Almeida Correia also highlighted Afonso’s sense of duty and altruistic acts, one of which led him to severe physical injury when he aided a person trapped inside a car after an accident in Portugal.

Correia also noted the late lawyer’s “key role in the reform of the public administration”, reiterating his ability to link different communities in Macau, especially in his work creating bonds within the Chinese community.

Afonso started practicing in Macau in 1985. He was a legal adviser to the Secretary of Administration and Justice (1983-1984) and director of the Administration and Public Servants Service (1984-1985). Between 1984 and 1997, he was a lawmaker before returning to legal practice.