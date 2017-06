20 years since the handover of power from Britain to China, Hong Kong remains a place undergoing an uneasy transition

* Movies: Cars 3

* Books: the Accomplished Guest by Ann Beattie

* Music: so you wannabe an outlaw by Steve Earle and The Dukes

* Wine: wine storage

* Travelog: North Korea in a tiny restaurant

DOWNLOAD PDF

Extra 2834 – Hong Kong 2017 | The City That Never Eases