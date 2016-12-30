Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge Gongbei tunnel completed

The Gongbei tunnel, which makes up part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai- Macau bridge, has been completed after a four- year construction period, according to Chinese reports.

The entire structure is 2,741 meters long, consisting of two tunnels and one cross-harbour tunnel, and crosses through the entire Gongbei border checkpoint region, with six lanes in total.

In order to build the main tunnel underneath the Gongbei border gate, another 255-meter-long secondary tunnel was built, which is now included in the aforementioned total length.

The entire area that was excavated by engineers and construction workers spans 336.8 square meters, with a height equivalent to an eight-storey building.

Both the length and the area have reportedly broken world records.

The 255 meter-long tunnel is also said to have been built in a location where the geographical conditions are incredibly adverse for digging, having been regarded as a “tunnel built inside Tofu.”

One difficulty encountered during the tunnel’s construction was related to the concrete in which leaking issues were addressed.

However, according to mainland reports, the engineer in charge of the operations said that the construction team ensured that not even a single crack can be found on the 100 cubic meters of concrete.

The completion of the tunnel means that the bridge’s 13.4 kilometre-long Zhuhai section is now complete.