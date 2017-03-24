Honorary doctorate conferred to Jia Pingwa

Noted author Jia Pingwa was conferred an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Macau (UM) on Wednesday, in recognition for his outstanding contributions to contemporary Chinese literature. Hong Gang Jin, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, read the citation for Jia. The citation said Jia is a renowned writer with great talent, energy, and charisma. His works, no matter how imaginative, are unfailingly rooted in reality, which gives him an almost Hercules-like strength, said Hong. Jia delivered a lecture on the current and future development of contemporary Chinese literature in his unique Shaanxi dialect. Jia is one of the most prolific and influential authors in China. His works have been translated into more than 20 languages.

