IC calls for proposals for architecture exhibition in Shenzhen

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is calling for proposals for the Macau exhibition at the seventh Shenzhen and Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture 2017.

Submissions are open to curators, both individuals and groups, until August 2.

The project will be supervised by an official working group, while proposals will be reviewed by the jury commission for the Macau exhibition.

The open call for submissions is to select outstanding local individuals with high-quality work so that the event operates in a fair and open manner, while also encouraging the public to actively participate.

IC held a briefing yesterday at the Cultural Affairs Bureau building at Tap Seac Square, introducing the Bi-City Biennale’s background, venue and theme for the year, among other relevant information.

With this year’s theme, “Cities, Grow in Difference”, the Bi-City Biennale explores concerns surrounding urban spaces like “urban villages” and the spirit of conservation of the city’s historical buildings and continuation of the historical context. It seeks to encourage exploration and reflection on a new model of urban growth by introducing familiar topics related to daily life.

The first Bi-City Biennale was held in Shenzhen in 2005, and is the only international exhibition dedicated to urbanism. Since 2005, it has featured a total of over 930 exhibits from around the world and has organized more than 510 events and forums, attracting over 1.1 million visitors.

The IC said in a statement that the Macau government hopes to strengthen the cooperation between Macau and Shenzhen, and promote Macau’s cultural exchange, through this year’s biennale.