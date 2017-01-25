IC calls for young musicians to apply

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is calling for applicants for the “35th Macau Young Musicians Competition,” which will be held between July 22 and August 3.

Applications will be open from March 20 to 26.

This edition of the competition, dedicated to pianists, features 18 categories with elementary, intermediate and advanced levels. Applicants must be Macau residents and must have been born in or after 1996.

A first, second and third prize will be awarded in each category, as well as merit certificates. All first prize winners in the solo categories or competitors recommended by the jury will be eligible to participate in the “Special Prizes Competition”, competing for the “Best Performance in Elementary Category”, “Best Performance in Intermediate Category” and “Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize”.

All first prize winners in the ensemble category will also be eligible to compete for the “Best Ensemble Performance Prize”.

Applications can be made online, followed by payment and document submission.

Supporting documents and an application fee of MOP100 per category must be submitted at the bureau’s Tap Seac Square premises between March 24 and 26.