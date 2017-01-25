IC holds two art exhibitions in Anim’Arte

Co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Macau Artist Society, the “Local Ginger – Cenozoic Graffiti Art Exhibition” and “Impression of Macau – Art Exhibition of Andre Lui” are being held at the Lakeside Gallery in the Anim’Arte Nam Van area.

Held in the S1 room, “Local Ginger – Cenozoic Graffiti Art Exhibition” features the works of local graffiti artist PIBG and the graffiti creators of the new generation.

According to the IC, PIBG is the forerunner of local graffiti and his most recognized paintings are of human characters and animals in an expressive humoristic style with bright and contrasting colors.

This exhibition is dedicated to street art, displaying the strong personal style of graffiti artists of the new generation.

Meanwhile, the “Impression of Macau – Art Exhibition of Andre Lui” is being held in the S2 room, featuring more than 20 paintings by local artist Lui Chak Keong.

Lui has been producing depictions of Lou Lim Ieoc Garden since 2006.

In addition to his paintings of the garden, this exhibition also displays his quick sketches of the region’s World Heritage sites and Nam Van.

Liu expects to present the landscape of Macau through the years in this exhibition, which combines traditional Chinese gardens, the Historic Center of Macau integrated with Chinese and Western cultures and the new and old Nam Van area.

The “Local Ginger – Cenozoic Graffiti Art Exhibition” will be held until April 6, while the “Impression of Macau – Art Exhibition of Andre Lui” will be on until February 20.