IC: Ox Warehouse to close for renovation works

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) informed the Times in a statement yesterday that it is temporarily closing the site of the Ox Warehouse gallery so that it can renovate the building on Avenida do Coronel Mesquita.

After assuming responsibility for Ox Warehouse in 2016, the IC said that the bureau discovered several wooden beams on the building’s roof to be damaged. The revelation resulted in temporary reinforcement works in the area so as to meet safety standards, as well as several building assessments.

“An overall restoration plan was made in accordance with the test results [… and] maintenance and restoration works of the roof will be carried out in the short-term.”

Earlier this year, the IC determined that the building holds “architectural interest,” therefore the renovation works are also designed to “ensure the safety of the [building as a] cultural relic.”

Ox Warehouse will be forced to vacate the site before the year is out. Exhibitions currently showing at the gallery will conclude around October, a representative from the association told the Times this week.

Meanwhile, after the renovation works are complete, the IC said it will open a public tender, whereby local associations can submit their proposals for the site.

The bureau affirmed that the site would still be used for “promoting the development of local arts.”

With regards to claims made by Ox Warehouse that the IC had made minimal communication regarding the eviction, the bureau told the Times that the renovation plan has been explained to the association.

“The association is also welcome to participate in the public tender,” the IC noted in the statement. “The IC hopes that, through the open and fair way, it can allow the association that intends to use this space to explore its vitality and creativity, showing the diversity of the city’s arts.” DB

We correct

In the article, “Ox Warehouse to be evicted by year-end”, published on June 13, the Times incorrectly attributed ownership of the site of the Ox Warehouse gallery to the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), when it is in fact operated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau. Our sincere apologies to the IACM and to our readers for the mistake. The online version of the article has been corrected.