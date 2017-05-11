IC unveils Portuguese themed pavilion

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will open the Macao Creative Pavilion at the 13th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF), which opens today and ends May 15.

The event will take place at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, and aims to showcase work by the region’s cultural and creative entities.

This year’s Macao Creative Pavilion will display locally-made Portuguese-style design and other creative products for purchase, according to a statement issued by the IC.

The Macao Creative Pavilion will be installed in section No.2D03 in the Creative Living Hall (Hall 2).

The pavilion’s design is based on the blue color of traditional Portuguese “azulejo” (ceramic tiles).

The hall is modeled on the hull of a ship and each booth will house unique exhibits.

The IC expressed its hopes for the public to experience the profound cultural essence of Macau as well as the blending of Chinese and Western cultures, and appreciate local cultural and creative products.

A total of 10 entities from Macau will participate in the fair: 8 Bit Ltd., Companhia de O-Moon Limited, Casa de Artesanato Nam Fan Lou, Mobiliário Urbano Designers Limitada, San Seng Fung, Fuhong Society of Macau, MPLUS Interior Design Company Limited, Art House, Leathership Creation Limited Company and Follow Design Company Limited.

IC has organized Macau’s participation in the ICIF since 2006, and has invited local organizations to join the Macao Creative Pavilion since its debut in 2010.

This year’s ICIF theme is “Develop Culture with Trade”. Numerous exhibitors and organizations from mainland China and overseas are participating.

The venue has been partitioned into sections including the Cultural Industries Hall, the Creative Living Hall, the Film, Television and Animation Hall, and the Press and Publication – New Media Hall.

Other areas of the fair include the Cultural Technology Hall, the Art Hall, The Belt & Road – International Hall, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall, and the Arts and Crafts Hall.