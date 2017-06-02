Imports down in April

Total merchandise import declined by 1.1 percent year-on-year to MOP5.42 billion in April 2017, according to data released on Wednesday by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Imports of mobile phones and construction materials decreased by 32.8 percent and 11.1 percent respectively.

Total merchandise export for the same period amounted to MOP839 million, up by 11 percent year-on-year, with the value of re-exports standing at MOP692 million.

The value of imports in the first four months of the year grew by 4.4 percent year-on-year to MOP23.36 billion, while the total value of exports was up by 9.3 percent to MOP3.19 billion. The trade deficit widened to MOP19.57 billion.

Analyzed by place of origin, merchandise import from mainland China (MOP7.72 billion) decreased by 6 percent year-on-year in the first four months of the year, whereas imports from the European Union (MOP6.05 billion) increased by 14 percent. Imports from Portuguese-speaking countries (MOP195 million) fell by 6.1 percent.