Industrial repositioning under debate

The government has started to debate ideas and exchange views in a push to reposition Macau’s industrial sector, following the government’s first five-year plan which states the need for a study on the “industrial reconversion and valorization.”

To that effect, the Macau Economic Services Bureau (DSE) held several meetings with the Industrial Association of Macau (AIM) to debate the current situation of the development of the local industrial sector, the DSE advised in a statement.

According to the statement, the DSE also sent a questionnaire seeking the opinion of all companies licensed under the sector, which will help to collect data on the repositioning of Macau’s industry.

Opinions were also shared face-to-face last week, when the director of DSE, Tai Kin Ip, visited AIM’s president António Chui Yuk Lum and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Fong Son Kin.

According to Tai, the industrial sector is currently facing challenges such as a lack of human resources and land.

Tai also mentioned that the preamble of the study suggests the reconversion of the traditional industries to high value-added ones, including the pharmaceutical, jewelry and the manufacturing of gaming related and electronic entertainment products.

Chui said he hoped to create a closer link with the DSE to progress with the policies and measures of repositioning in order to benefit the “Made in Macau” brand.