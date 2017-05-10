An insight into Macanese heritage

While touring Macau, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Dejiang, visited the Taipa Houses–Museum. There, he saw a Macanese photo exhibition, among many other antiques and artifacts from the region’s past.

Two notable members of the Macanese community – lawyer and lawmaker Leonel Alves, and architect Carlos Marreiros – guided Zhang on the tour, explaining the history behind some of the most important documents and pieces on display.

The tour included a visit to the Macanese Living Museum, one of the five buildings of the Taipa Houses, which recreates a typical traditional Macanese house.

Leonel Alves introduced Zhang to Macanese culture.

“The Macanese are very happy and honored that he came to Macau and has time to visit our museum,” said Alves. “Even though the museum is not that big, it expresses the historical culture.”

Alves said the visit was relevant as it recognized that “Macanese are also a part of Macau, it gives us great confidence.” According to Xinhua, during the visit, “Zhang asked about the work and life of the native-born Portuguese people in Macau nowadays and wished them a blissful life.”

During the visit, only the government’s press department was able to obtain close-up photos of Zhang, while other media outlets had to keep their distance.

A few reporters asked Zhang about his impression of Macau, but he did not respond.