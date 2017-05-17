Internship program for tourism personnel kicks off

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), in cooperation with the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-

Speaking Countries (Forum Macau), started this year’s training program tailored for civil servants from tourism offices of Portuguese- speaking countries.

Between May and September this year, three training sessions lasting for two weeks each will be conducted in Macau for government personnel from the tourism authorities of Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and East Timor. The first batch started its training on Monday, while the second group will come to the MSAR in July and the third in September, with this year’s program involving a total of 30 trainees.

The content of the training program includes interning in six MGTO departments, two days of workshops at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT), along with field trips to tourism infrastructure, places of Macau’s historical and cultural significance and other city attractions.

A lunch to welcome the first group of trainees of this year was held yesterday at Pousada de Mong-Há, the educational hotel of IFT. The occasion was attended by MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and the Secretary-General of Forum Macau, Xu Yingzhen, among other guests.

The internship aims to inform the trainees about the daily work of MGTO as well as the overall development of Macau’s tourism industry. According to a statement issued by MGTO, between 2012 and 2016, MGTO trained 98 government tourism personnel from Portuguese-speaking countries.