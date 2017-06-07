Int’l stamp exhibition to be held in September

The Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (DSC) will be co-

organizing the Macau 2018 Asian International Stamp Exhibition with the Macau Philatelic Association. The exhibition is set to be under the patronage of the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP). The ceremony for signing the agreement was held yesterday at the headquarters of the DSC.

The Asian International Stamp Exhibition is a regional philatelic exhibition established by FIAP in 1977, aiming to develop the philately industry. It is the first time that the exhibition will be held in Macau. This exhibition will be held at the Convention and Exhibition Centre of The Venetian Macao, from September 21 to 24.

During the event, philatelists from different regions are expected to display their collections and join the contest. Aside from the precious stamp exhibition, overseas postal administrations and philatelic dealers will be invited to participate in this event and operate sales booths. During the exhibition, there will be a theme day, philatelists’ seminars, stamp designer autograph sessions and family workshops.