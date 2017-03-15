IPIM | MSAR ‘very interested’ in Sao Tome and Principe

The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is “very interested” in Sao Tome and Principe, and is awaiting the official establishment of relations between the two countries, the President of IPIM told Macauhub in Lisbon.

Following the reestablishment of diplomatic relations on December 26 [2016] the process “is taking place” on a diplomatic level and IPIM has “to wait for clear guidelines from the central government,” in view of its work to promote trade relations, said Jackson Chang.

“Of course, IPIM is interested in exploring the Sao Tome and Principe market by carrying out missions involving Chinese companies,” said Chang in Lisbon on the sidelines of a meeting of a delegation from the Pan-Pearl River Delta region with Portuguese companies and associations in the environmental sector.

The President of IPIM noted that he had visited all the Portuguese-speaking countries, with the exception of Sao Tome and Principe and said it was likely that Sao Tome businesspeople would be invited to the 2017 edition of the meeting of businesspeople from China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Sao Tome and Principe and the Republic of China re-established diplomatic relations on December 26 after Sao Tome cut ties with Taiwan.

The reestablishment of diplomatic relations will, according to the new Deputy Secretary-General of Forum Macau, Ding Tian, enable all Portuguese-speaking countries to be part of the Forum. MDT/Macauhub