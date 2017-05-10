IPM’s bachelor accredited

The Macau Polytechnic Institute’s (IPM) Bachelor of Accounting program has successfully passed the Learning Program Review conducted by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ). IPM said in a press release that the result marks “the first degree program based in Macau in the field of accounting to have passed an international academic review. The HKCAAVQ assessment panel gave IPM’s program very positive feedback on its academic development, research capabilities and teaching quality, which it said created an excellent learning environment for students.

No Macau tour groups affected by Thai bomb

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) issued a statement yesterday expressing it is paying close attention to the recent explosion at a shopping center in Pattani, Thailand. GGCT said there is currently no indication that any Macau tour groups were affected, and that it has not yet received any requests for information or assistance.

Increase in mobile phone subscribers

At the end of March, the number of mobile phone subscribers rose by 5.1 percent to 1,979,328. According to data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the number of fixed-line telephone subscribers decreased by 5.5 percent year-on-year to 137,078. The number of Internet subscribers increased by 7.2% year-on-year to 370,202. In the first quarter of 2017, the cumulative duration of Internet usage reached 300 million hours, up by 4.1 percent year-on-year.