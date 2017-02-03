Ipoh and Macau could become twin cities

The Malaysian state of Perak is creating promotional deals with Macau partners in order to boost tourism in the state, reported online Malaysian newspaper The Star.

According to the report, representatives of Perak Tourism, including its acting chief executive officer Zuraida Md Taib, met recently with Macau Media Group representatives in the Malaysian city of Ipoh to discuss the promotion of tourism in both Macau and Ipoh, with the aim of cementing a mutual friendship.

In pursuit of these interests, the Macau Media Group delegation spent four days in Perak during the Chinese New Year, collecting footage and pictures for the promotion of Ipoh in Macau and mainland China.

It was also reported that the Macau group’s director Ke Jiangang met with state Tourism, Arts and Culture committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi, in the same meeting, to discuss further collaboration between both cities.

“The group is on a mission to promote tourism in cities included in China’s belt-road and Ipoh is their first stop, especially since we have been chosen as Lonely Planet’s top 10 places to visit in Asia,” said Ashilin, adding that the partnership would also attract investment from Macau.

“We are also considering to recognize them [Macau] as our Chinese twin city, but this is still a work in progress [which is] dependant from the decision of Mentri Besar and stakeholders,” she told reporters after the meeting in the state secretariat on Tuesday.

According to Ashilin, “several business groups will come to Ipoh to look into the possibility of building five-star hotels and how to help the state government boost connectivity.” She further remarked that “if the partnership was smooth-sailing, the state would surely look forward to collaborating with more Chinese cities like Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.”

She also addressed the possibility of direct flights between Macau and Ipoh.

“Hopefully this will entice their [Malaysia Airlines Bhd] counterpart in Macau to bring in direct flights soon,” she said.

Ipoh is the capital city of Perak state and is Malaysia’s third largest city, with a population of over 710,000 people. The city center is characterized by colonial era Chinese shop houses and several impressive historical buildings from the British Colonial era, such as the railway station. The city also has some modern attractions, such as the Lost World Of Tambun, which is the only theme park in Southeast Asia with natural hot springs coupled with an array of attractions and rides. RM