Joint exhibition at Anim’Arte launches

An exhibition, titled “Puzzle City x Comer – Double Solo Exhibition by Bunny Lai x Julia Lam”, was inaugurated on Saturday at Anim’Arte Nam Van.

Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Macau Artist Society, the exhibition features a number of oil paintings and illustrations by two young female artists.

According to the IC, the artworks in the “Puzzle City” exhibition by Bunny Lai explores social features of the times and expresses an awareness of social changes.

“The ‘Puzzle’ represents the characteristics of old buildings in Macau, bringing out urban architecture as one of the characteristics of the city,” noted the statement.

Meanwhile, “Comer” is a cuisine themed exhibition by Julia Lam. This year, Lam was invited by the Yun Yi Arts and Cultural Communication Association to illustrate Cecilia Jorge’s upcoming book, “Colors in the Pot”. Her illustrations will be showcased at this exhibition.

”Puzzle City x Comer” is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lakeside Gallery at Anim’Arte Nam Van located at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van. The exhibition is open to the public and the artworks are available for sale.