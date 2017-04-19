Kou Meng Pok announces legislative elections candidacy

Kou Meng Pok, president of Pearl Horizon Condominium Owners United Association and protest leader for the Pearl Horizon buyers, announced yesterday that he would be candidate to a seat at the plenary, during a clarification session on electoral procedures and the electoral law for the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Although the idea had been previously suggested, this is the first time that Kou has publicly announced his candidacy.

“I can say that I’ll be a candidate and that I also have my team,” said Kou during the Question and Answer (Q&A) session.

Kou took the opportunity to question the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election’s (CAEAL) members if it is “according to the law” to target his campaign towards the Pearl Horizon buyers .

“If so, I can guarantee a few thousands votes for sure,” he added.

It is expected that the Pearl Horizon case will be the main – if not the only – topic of Kou’s political program, which is not yet unveiled.

In response, Commissioner Against Corruption’s André Cheong said, “to defend the interests of ‘this or that’ has ultimately to do with the political program of each candidate, but has to follow a lawful practice,” adding that “to make campaign promises with things that breach the electoral law constitutes an electoral corruption crime and will be punished.”

Cheong also discussed the exact definition of “electoral corruption”, and concluded by saying, “we must be cautious not to cross this ‘thin line’ [that separates what is and what is not considerered electoral corruption].”