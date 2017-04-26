Labor | HK to receive Cambodian domestic helpers

Hong Kong is expected to receive its first wave of Cambodian domestic helpers this September. According to China Daily, their arrival will follow the relaxation of visa restrictions. The visa laws were amended to promote communication and exchange with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.

The number of the first group of Cambodian domestic helpers travelling to Hong Kong will be approximately 1,000, Simon Liu, chairman of Cambodia Human Resource Development Association, said at a signing ceremony in Hong Kong on Monday. This group is likely to arrive in Hong Kong in September.

The long-term goal is to have over 10,000 more Cambodians employed by Hong Kong families every year, added Simon Liu.

The association signed an agreement with the Cambodian government to become the latter’s official representative to promote, train and protect Cambodian workers in Hong Kong.

Liu said that many of the Cambodian domestic helpers interested in working in Hong Kong already have experience in working overseas. They are expected to receive three months of training in Cantonese, Chinese cooking, and health care skills for elderly and children before they come to Hong Kong.

“There is an ever-increasing demand of domestic helpers from Hong Kong families…The supply of Cambodian maids can ease the situation,” said Elain Fung, director of a Hong Kong employment agency.

Hong Kong’s recent relaxation of visa restrictions has made it easier for Cambodian workers to successfully apply for visas to Hong Kong, Fung added.

The HKSAR government has relaxed visa restrictions for Cambodian workers, investors and students since March 1. Under the new visa requirements, “Cambodian nationals may apply to enter Hong Kong for employment under different schemes, or for investment, training and study,” Hong Kong SAR Secretary for Labor and Welfare Stephen Sui said Monday during a meeting with Cambodian Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Ith Sam Heng.

“For those who are interested to work as domestic helpers in Hong Kong, we see plenty of opportunities available here,” added Sui.