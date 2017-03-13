Lai Chi Vun | Online petition calls for end to shipyard demolitions

A group of architects and concerned locals have joined an online petition to halt the planned demolition of around a dozen shipyards in Coloane’s Lai Chi Vun district.

The controversial demolitions, which are being conducted due to governmental concerns over the sites’ safety, have prompted both cultural authorities and influential members of the public to intervene. They argue that the shipyards should be preserved for their intrinsic historic and heritage value.

The petition claims that the sites “constitute a form of architectural heritage” and should be preserved in line with the government’s promotion of the cultural and creative industries.

“The shipyards of Lai Chi Vun represent the history of the shipbuilding industry, which in Macau was of great importance, particularly […] when Macau depended almost exclusively on shipping,” read a statement on the website hosting the petition.

“These buildings constitute a form of architectural heritage built by the shipbuilders themselves [which] is proof of a unique cultural identity.”

The high-profile architects behind the petition include Maria José Freitas, who designed the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre in the NAPE area, and João Palla, who has previously worked as an architect with several casino operators in the MSAR.

“It is not enough to have just one or two shipyards [left], you need the whole site to understand the scale of this industry,” Palla told the Times. “They are in the minds and memory of many locals here and many want to see [the site] renovated.”

Palla, Freitas and the other signatories are calling for the sites to be repurposed, possibly for future cultural activities.

They hope to attract around 1,000 signatures for the petition.

The demolition of the historic shipyard facilities was deemed necessary by Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau, which argued in a statement last week that the structures are “seriously damaged due to lack of maintenance […] creating a high security risk.”

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau is responsible for the demolition works and began dismantling the sites last Wednesday.

In direct opposition to these works is a plan laid out by the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau to preserve the area and showcase the old shipyards as a heritage site.

The agencies’ differing views have led some media outlets to question the effectiveness of intra-government communication.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam, who admitted that he had only heard about the demolitions through media reports, nevertheless denied any miscommunication and refuted the speculation.

Macau’s traditional shipbuilding industry drew its last breath in the 1990s after around 300 years of booming business, according to an article published on the University of Macau’s website.

The industry retained its economic importance well into the mid-20th century, when it was estimated to account for as much as one-third of Macau’s gross domestic product.

In the 1920s, Macau had over 30 shipbuilding factories. Before last week, the Lai Chi Vun area was home to 18 shipbuilding factories, 11 of which had reportedly fallen into disrepair. Four of the shipyards have applied to renew their licenses. DB