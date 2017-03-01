Lai Chi Vun residents open to revamp that preserves heritage

The region has been discussing the future of 11 Lai Chi Vun shipyards, located in a secluded part of Coloane, following the government’s recent decision to demolish the yards because of public safety issues.

Government officials have already expressed their opinion on the importance of preserving the Lai Chi Vun heritage. However, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) is pushing to demolish many of the old shipyards.

The government reclaimed three properties in the Lai Chi Vun area in May 2016. Previously, the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Ung Vai Meng, said the discussion between the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and DSSOPT had concluded that these properties – which include shipyards and two small wooden houses – will “serve to launch a display of traditions” showcasing the heyday of Macau’s shipbuilding industry.

Last month, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of MGTO, presented IC’s idea to invite masters of shipbuilding technology to help turn these houses into tourist attractions.

The Times visited the village and talked to people who live nearby, many of whom expressed support for the government’s proposals.

Local resident Welkin, who moved to the village a couple of months ago, told the Times he did not know about the facilities beforehand.

“Historically, it’s great to have a shipyard here. People pass by and there is a historical background to comprehend,” said Welkin.

The casino employee said it would be ideal for a shipyard museum to be built on that site because, in his opinion, a museum would give people one more place to remember.

Welkin also commented that if the government is serious about the location, it should have proposals or plans in place before it starts demolishing the shipyards.

“It’s better than having no ideas and just destroying things,” noted Welkin.

Miss Wang, a Zhuhai resident living in Hengqin, frequently visits the village as her home is just across the river.

Wang said the shipyards thrived a long time ago because many people would buy ships, a practice which is no longer common. However, she said that “even if this place is made into a tourist spot, people will not come.”

A third interviewee who works at the village, surnamed Chan, expressed neither opposition nor support regarding the demolition of the shipyards.

“I haven’t seen them being used […] it would be better if they could be used for something better,” said Chan, adding that “if they can be repaired, maybe they could become a cultural tourist spot; it would be good for Macau.”

Another local resident, named Man, who lives close to the village said she was concerned for the safety of passers-by.

“I just think they [the shipyards] are a little bit dangerous,” said Man, adding that “whether demolishing or renovating them, discussions will persevere. Fixing the region is a sure thing.”

A thriving industry



As recently as the 1950s, the coastal villages were thriving in Macau. Historical accounts indicate that at the time there were around 10,000 fishermen and over 30 shipyards in Macau, many of them in Lai Chi Vun. Suffering from regional competition and the surge of the gaming industry in Macau, the industry collapsed in the 1990s.

Group created to protect shipyards



During TDM’s show Macau Forum, which took place on Sunday, Tam Choi Ip, a member of a group concerned with the protection of Coloane Lai Chi Vun village, said that the culture of both the shipyards district and of the entire Lai Chi Vun village have already merged into a single culture. Tam said that the government should not demolish the entire shipyards district without considering the consequences; “there will be nothing once they are demolished, and the integrated culture will disappear.”

Tam, while recalling last year’s shipyards’ incident, pointed out that the shipyard whose pillars collapsed [last year] has not been disturbed by any big problems since it received maintenance. He said that not all shipyards pose safety risks, further stating that even construction engineer experts have said that demolition is not the only way to handle the area. Another Macau Forum speaker, who represented the Industry and Commerce Federation of Islands of Macao, questioned why the government is proposing to demolish the entire shipyards instead of just taking care of the ones that pose safety risks. He also questioned why the government could not partially renovate the shipyards in order to protect the culture of the area.

Rosário offers no comment on yard demolition

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, has refused to comment on the demolition of Coloane’s Lai Chi Vun shipyards. When asked last week why his department decided to demolish the village’s shipyards, even after some experts declared that the yards could be repaired, Rosário said: “The Chief Executive has made it very clear. Therefore, I have nothing to add.”

The old shipyards are reportedly at risk of collapsing. The ceiling of some yards has already collapsed and some wood pillars are damaged. Chief Executive Chui Sai On said earlier that once the safety issues are resolved, the government will invite the Cultural Affairs Bureau (CCM) and the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to help implement plans for renovation.

In response to the claim that the public works and transport authorities did not respect the social and cultural departments’ stance on the demolishment of Lai Chi Vun, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam said, “Unfortunately, you can interpret it that way.”