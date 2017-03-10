Lai Chi Vun | Tam denies lack of communication with Rosário

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, said in a media statement released yesterday that there are no communication problems between his own secretariat and that of the Transport and Public Works, which is headed by Raimundo do Rosário.

Due to safety concerns, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) started dismantling two of the shipyard lots on Wednesday. However, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) plans to preserve the area and showcase the old shipyards as a heritage site.

Earlier, Tam had acknowledged that he first heard about the dismantlement on Thursday through media reports.

Previous statements indicate that DSSOPT and the IC have different plans for the Lai Chi Vun old shipyards. However, according to the statement, Tam agreed with the decision to proceed with the demolition for safety reasons, noting that this had led to the apparent difference of opinions and was “not due to insufficient communication between the two Secretariats.”

The secretary also reaffirmed the announcement by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) that it would organize a public tender for the planned study of the area, and said both the IC and the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) had been invited to participate, while maintaining close contact with other relevant departments.

Tam said he believes in sustainable development and that the old shipyards can be transformed into a quality space for locals and tourists alike. RM