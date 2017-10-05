Lanmei launches Macau-Sihanoukville route

Cambodian carrier Lanmei Airlines completed its inaugural flight along the Macau-Sihanoukville route last week, a Cambodian civil aviation official told the Phnom Penh Post.

The official said that the budget airline has already received its air operator’s certificate and commenced services. The airline will hold a ceremony on October 9 to celebrate the launch of the new route.

The coastal city of Sihanoukville and the nearby islands are home to around a dozen or so of Cambodia’s casinos.

“The Macau market is a good opportunity for the airline as it will provide more options for casino tourists and workers,” the official told the Phnom Penh Post. “Expat workers in Macau can also come to Cambodia on tour packages [for their visa runs].”

The airline plans to expand its Macau-Cambodia connection to the latter’s capital, Phnom Penh, which is home to about 1.5 million people or about 10 percent of the Cambodia’s population.

