Law drafted to regulate veterinary industry

Ung Sau Hong, member of the Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) administration committee, said during a TDM radio show that Macau currently has six to seven veterinary centers that meet the city’s requirements. Currently, there are more than 20 veterinary centers in Macau.

When talking to the Times, veterinarian Ruan Du Toit Bester expressed surprise at the number of qualified veterinary centers in Macau.

The city recently launched a consultation of animal epidemic prevention and veterinary laws, to which Dr. Ruan also contributed in drafting. The draft bill suggests that a vet must be registered and must meet certain educational criteria. It also suggests the city establish a list of universities with approved veterinary majors.

“I am very happy with the law, but I think it should be more strict than it is now,” said Dr. Ruan.

“I think that maybe the qualification of the doctors should be more restricted.”

He explained that some universities are offering the education degree despite not actually being allowed to do so. The vet deemed that if Macau’s veterinary regulations were similar to Hong Kong’s, then he “would be happy.”

“In Macau, anybody can be a vet,” noted Dr. Ruan.

Dr. Ruan advised that customers should go for quality, and to know “which doctors are actually doctors.”

The bill’s consultation draft suggests Macau set up a qualification reviewing committee and also a discipline inspection committee to oversee the veterinary industry.