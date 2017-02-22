Le French May celebrates 25th anniversary

Le French May Arts Festival will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary under the theme “Celebrating Art and Life the French Way.”

The event organizers are calling on the the public to join the celebration which will be held in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong.

According to a press release, audience members may now reserve their seats in advance in the event’s first-ever early bird program.

Until March 9 at 12 p.m., arts and culture lovers can enjoy a 5 percent discount on Category A and B tickets for selected programs by purchasing tickets through the TicketFlap website.

Le French May will feature different genres of performances for this promotion, covering classical music, ballet, jazz and hip-hop.

Programs include the festival’s opening concert – “The Birth of the Sun King,” a blend of a lost masterpiece written for King Louis XIV and new media forms, as well as the debut performance of “Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France” in Hong Kong.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to enjoy a Paris Ballet Legend performance by three star dancers of Paris National Opera, three French Jazz nights in tribute to legendary jazz voices and hip-hop performances.