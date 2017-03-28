‘Library Week’ explores link between images and reading

A series of activities promoting reading will be held as part of “Macau Library Week” in order to celebrate the “World Book Day” on April 23.

This year’s “Library Week 2017” aims to explore the relationship between images and reading. Starting this month, a series of activities will be held to kick off the event, including talks on family members reading together by the Macau Public Library.

Local and foreign speakers will talk about how to choose books for children. Creative crafts and reading workshops, a German comic book exhibition and library science talks by MLIMA will also constitute parts of the event.

In addition, there will be a number of activities from April 22-25 at the Old Court Building, including an archived periodicals charity sale, a book exchange, reading accessories workshops, readings to families and reading game booths. Some activities are already open for registration.

Considered by the Cultural Affairs Bureau as the “most prominent annual event of Macau’s libraries,” the event is co-organized by the Macau Public Library and the Wu Yee Sun Library (which belongs to the University of Macau) in April and May.