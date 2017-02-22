Lionel Leong says innovation fosters development

The Cross Straits, Hong Kong and Macau Collaborative Innovation Forum kicked off yesterday at the Macau Science Center, with the participation of around 300 visitors. The two-day event has invited 16 speakers who are experts in various sectors, including university professors, telecommunication companies, investment firms and other companies.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong was present at the forum’s opening, claiming in his speech that Macau authorities “believe that innovation, including innovation in science and technology, constitutes one of the main paths for Macau’s industrial sector to increase its own competitiveness and to accelerate development.”

According to Leong, the government is focused on training human resources as a pillar of innovation, striving to form an innovative network. He claimed that the city proposes to strengthen its own competitiveness through innovation and to boost sustainable social and economic development through the adoption of innovative measures.

Wu Yi Sheng, CTO of Network Solution Sales Department Enterprises of Huawei spoke, yesterday, on innovation and promotion of industrial development.

Wu said that the innovation he was talking about is the kind that “can flow into the commodity circulation market and will be valuable to society.”

As one of the leaders in the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world, Wu explained that there are multiple stages in product development. Convincing a large number of people of the validity of the product is one of the first stages. Besides looking for customers’ for the products, the producers must obtain support for research and development and human resources, and the approval from the company’s leading officials.

“You must make sure that your product lasts longer and can be replicated,” said Wu, adding that “unless it is an investment from the government aiming for a specific reputation, [in that circumstance] the products do not need to be replicable.”

During the forum’s opening ceremony, an inaugural ceremony for the Cross Straits, Hong Kong and Macau Collaborative Innovation Alliance was held, despite the fact that the Alliance was founded in September 2016.

Yesterday’s speakers delivered speeches on opics varied from eco-environment to bio-medicine development.

During today’s session, the forum will organize the “Cross-Straits, Hong Kong and Macau Collaborative Innovation Road Show” finals, and “Macau New Fortune Advanced and New Technologies Exchanges-Special Session for High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Project Matching.”