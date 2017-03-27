Live poultry dealers claim ‘zero subsidies’ received

The Macau Live Poultry Dealer Association, an association to protect the interests of live poultry dealers, claims that they have not been contacted by the government in relation to promised subsidies.

The government had promised subsidies to affected traders after the ban on the live poultry trade was continued for public safety, due to an outbreak in avian influenza in mainland China.

“It’s been almost two months already and they still haven’t made up their mind in terms of any policy-making decisions,” said association member Leong Meng Lap, according to a TDM report.

“Why don’t they first give us some subsidy? It’s not too much to ask for, is it? At least for our families’ sake, for our children’s sake – a few hundred households, including mine, are affected.”

The live poultry trade was suspended for three days earlier this year, beginning January 26. The suspension was renewed last week and will persist until authorities identify the cause of the influenza outbreak.

The association said that although they received subsidies during the initial suspension, they have since received “zero subsidies.”

The problem is compounded, its members say, as Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan has indicated the ban may become permanent.

The workers’ association also complained that the government was misleading the public by saying that residents now prefer to buy frozen poultry over live chicken.

“All of us live poultry dealers strongly oppose this lie. We are furious and it’s ridiculous,” said Leong.