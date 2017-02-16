Local economy ranks eighth freest in the Asia-Pacific region

The Heritage Foundation yesterday released its 2017 Report on the Index of Economic Freedom, rating Macau’s economy as “mostly free” for the ninth consecutive year.

The SAR’s overall score of economic freedom is 70.7, well above the world and regional averages, making its economy the 32nd freest among 180 economies. In the Asia-Pacific region, Macau is ranked eighth out of 43 economies, up one place from a year ago, just behind Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia.

Drawing its conclusions from 12 attributes, the report assesses the degree of economic freedom of individual economies worldwide. Macau receives relatively high scores in attributes such as fiscal health, government spending, trade freedom, investment freedom, tax burden, monetary freedom and financial freedom.

The Foundation’s 2017 Report says that as a free port, Macau has long benefited from global trade and investment. The report additionally notes that taxation is low and relatively efficient. Since opening up the gaming industry in 2002, Macau has attracted increased foreign investment.