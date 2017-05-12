Local gaming operators among the AGAwards 2017 nominees

With more than 1,000 nominations received from across the industry, the second edition of the Asia Gaming Awards has announced the shortlisted nominees of the AGAwards 2017.

The organizing committee has announced that Bloomberry Resorts, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM China, NagaCorp, Sands China, and Wynn Resorts are nominees under the category of the Best Gaming Operator.

Galaxy Macau, Studio City, Wynn Palace, The Parisian, and The Venetian Macao are amongst the seven Best Integrated Resorts, listed alongside Malaysia’s Genting Highlands and Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands.

Meanwhile Grand Lisboa and Galaxy Starworld are the Macanese nominees under the ‘Best Gaming Property’ category, including The Grand Ho Tram and Widus Resort and Casino.

The nominations closed on April 28. The

shortlist of nominees in each category has been increased from five to a maximum of seven following the significant number of submissions in the inaugural edition.

A total of 12 awards will be presented across the land-based and online gaming spheres, along with a prize for “Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Last year, the awards collated more than 1,000 nominations and 8,000 votes across the categories, according to a statement released by the organizers.

Winners will be announced at the Award’s Ceremony Dinner, held at the Parisian Macao on May 16.