Local resorts celebrate CNY with festive treats

To welcome the Year of the Rooster, many integrated resorts in the region have launched an array of festive dining and entertainment offerings.

Sands China will welcome the New Year with traditional Chinese New Year ceremonies and lion dances on Sunday at its various properties.

Sands China executives will officiate festivities at Sands Macao, The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, including eye-dotting ceremonies and ceremonial lion and dragon dances.

As part of its entertainment program, Sands Resorts Macao will also present its all-new seasonal 3D Light and Sound Spectacular; “Seasons of Prosperity.”

The light show will run every 30 minutes between 6.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. until February 14.

Colorful decorations may be seen throughout the outdoor lagoon area of The Venetian Macao and around The Parisian Macao’s Eiffel Tower and Porte Cochère area, including lanterns, floral displays, tree lights and fans.

MGM Macau is celebrating the Year of the Rooster with a peony blossom sculpture and a Garden of Fortune, combined with entertainment programs and special festive gourmet.

In Chinese culture, peony blossoms are symbols of prosperity, while the tangerine and gold represent good fortune and wealth.

Tomorrow a “Lion Dance Blessing Ceremony” will be held at the MGM VIP Lobby Entrance at 3.30 p.m., led by MGM China CEO and executive director Grant Bowie.

For festive and seasonal delicacies, Imperial Court Chinese Restaurant has delicacies to offer for a Lunar New Year feast with family and friends to celebrate the coming of a prosperous new year. Imperial Court has crafted an a-la-cart menu and a set menu with symbolism for this season.

Restaurant Rossio will also offer a CNY buffet with a wide selection of seafood, Asian and international delights from today until February 5.

To satisfy one’s sweet cravings, the resort’s Pastry Bar and Grande Praça Café will bring an array of East-Meets-West confectionery and a festive Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea Set to guests from today until February 11.

MGM’s Tria Spa is offering two CNY spa packages to kick-start the Year of the Rooster. The Beauty and Wellness Combo restores natural balance and well-being for deep relaxation and re-energizing. The treatments are available until January 31.

At Studio City’s Pearl Dragon, the restaurant is bringing seasonal delicacies for the New Year, including abalones, sea cucumber and fish maw. The Spring Festival’s traditional “poon choi” will be available and will come with six-head abalones, sea cucumbers, fish maw, poached chicken, roasted duck, conpoy, shrimps and more.

In addition to lobster, snow crab legs and foie gras, Spotlight will be serving an array of traditional festive dishes at dinnertime on the first three days of CNY.

Two-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon at City of Dreams is celebrating the year with premium menus and various specialties.

In addition, Jade Dragon is also offering an eight-course CNY set menu priced for six people.

R Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel will hold a dinner buffet tomorrow and on Sunday. The dinner buffet serves festive fare such as abalone rice with soup, braised dried oyster with sea moss alongside lucky sweet treats like glutinous rice balls in sweet soup, plus a free-flow of soft drinks and iced lemon tea.

The R Bar afternoon tea, with its selection of savory and sweet bites, is another ideal choice for festive gatherings. It is available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily until February 6.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Macau will introduce the “Love My Fortune” theme under its “Love Unlimited Experiences” campaign, which showcases a collection of symbolic traditional Chinese décor throughout its lobbies for a traditional CNY celebration. Broadway Macau and StarWorld Hotel are also wrapped up in festival décor with a line up of festive events. In Broadway Macau, “CNY Pedicab Singers & Highlight Show” and a “High Five CNY Medley” will be presented to guests at the Happy Square to signify an exciting year to come.

Wynn Palace offers an extensive range of exquisite dining options for guests and families this year. In one of its restaurants, Andrea’s, the holiday menu is filled with authentic Chinese regional dishes. In another of its restaurants, Sweets, guests may choose a selection of traditional Spring Festival cakes and confectionery, including CNY coconut cake, turnip cake, taro cake and water chestnut cake.