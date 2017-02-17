Local youth associations visiting startups in Portugal

A delegation led by the Macau Economic Services (DSE), composed mainly of representatives from local youth associations, is currently touring Portugal in order to visit several startup centers, the DSE informed in a statement.

The purpose of the visit is to foster cooperation between organizations and associations of young entrepreneurs from Macau, mainland China and Portugal. According to the statement, the visit aims to contribute towards building the Platform of Services for Commercial Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries and promote the territory’s creation of the Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The tour will enable participants to acquire a deeper knowledge of the mode of operation and development orientation of Portugal’s innovation and entrepreneurship institutions, and learn from their successful experiences.

The 22-member delegation also includes government representatives from China’s Liaison Office in Macau, as well as representatives from two Chinese business creation centers that will study opportunities for future bilateral cooperation. These centers are located in Nansha and Hengqin and are specially oriented towards the youth.

The delegation visited several startup and incubator centers in Lisbon, as well as met China’s ambassador to Portugal. The tour to Portugal ends today.