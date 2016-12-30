Locals granted free admission to three museums from Jan 1

In order to promote interest in Macau’s history and art, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will offer free admission to the Macau Museum for Macau ID holders, in an effort to encourage more residents and tourists to visit the territory’s museums. Moreover, the Macau Museum of Art and the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History will open to all members of the public free of admission from January 1, 2017.

The Macau Museum and the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with no admission after 5.30 p.m.) from Tuesday’s to Sunday. The Macau Museum of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with no admission after 6.30 p.m.) from Tuesday to Sundays.

Currently, the Macau Museum charges MOP15 for general admission, and MOP8 to children under 11, students and seniors aged 60 or above. Admission is free for children under five and for school visits. In addition, entry is free to all members of the the public on the 15th of each month.

The Macau Museum of Art and the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History currently charge adults MOP5, and students (upon presentation of a valid student card) and groups (of at least 10 people) MOP2 per person. Those aged under 12 or over 65 years old can visit for free, while on Sundays admission is free to all.

The Macau Museum was inaugurated in 1998 as a three- storey space showcasing various aspects of Macau including its early history, economy and trade, traditional cultures, religious ceremonies and folk festivals.

Opened in 1999, the Macau Museum of Art is currently the largest exhibition space for arts in Macau. The five- storey building displays a variety of exhibitions.

The building now housing the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History was formerly known as the Municipal Council of the Islands. After renovation work in 2006, the structure was repurposed into a museum that primarily displays archaeological artefacts and relics excavated in Coloane, the history of the Municipal Council of the Islands, and details about its architectural features in addition to an overview of the agricultural and handicraft sectors in Coloane and Taipa.