Longtime Grand Prix organizer Barry Bland passes away at 71

Modesty and unflappability were just a few of the many qualities appointed to Barry Bland, the longtime organizer of the Macau Grand Prix, who passed away last week at 71 after a lengthy battle with illness.

Known locally for being one of the great minds behind the organization of the Macau Formula 3 race, those who knew Bland well describe him as “most probably” one of the most influential figures in motorsport over the past 40 years.

Besides his roles in setting up and managing the “Queen” of Macau races, Bland worked on other competitions such as the Masters of F3 race in Zandvoort (Netherlands), also known as the “European Macau.”

Born in Ilford, East London in 1946, Bland enjoyed a brief racing career before joining the British Automobile Racing Club as competitions secretary and a race-meeting organizer.

In 1971, he joined the Motor Race Consultants team, where he would remain for the rest of his life, coordinating driver entries, logistics and insurance for racing events around the world.

The F3 race started in 1983 under Bland’s leadership, and went on to gain momentum and international recognition. In September 2016, Bland announced his withdrawal from the Macau Grand Prix event over “rushed developments” in the race that resulted in the late creation of the FIA F3 World Cup.

In response to Bland’s passing, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) issued a statement.

“It is with deep regret the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has learned that Mr. Barry Bland has passed away at his home in England. For more than 30 years, Mr. Bland worked tirelessly with Macau to elevate the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix to the highest international level. His contribution to building the reputation it enjoys today is immeasurable,” the statement reads.

MGPOC’s statement goes on to highlight Bland’s “unfailing generosity” and concludes by saying, “The Macau Grand Prix will be forever grateful to Mr. Bland for his many years of loyal service, his guidance and his vision. The Committee wishes to convey its sincere condolences to Mr. Bland’s family and many friends.”

Other people and organizations that dealt closely with Bland expressed similar thoughts to the Times.

Teddy Yip Jr, son of Teddy Yip – who was also influential in the creation of the Grand Prix and an avid supporter of Bland – said, “Barry was a true gentleman and has [helped] so many of us on our journeys through Macau. Beyond that, he was personally kind, something that I will remember above all. I hope that some of us have learned something from him along the way too.”

Canadian-born Hong Kong racer Adderly Fong, who is currently racing in the GT series with Bentley, said, “I was very lucky to meet Barry in his prime through the Macau F3 race. He helped me out with open arms; especially back when I hadn’t had the speed yet.”

“He let a young boy fulfill one of his dreams. He had helped me out [from] 2010 until last year. I’m very sad to hear the news. He will be forever missed [and] forever remembered by a lot of drivers, I believe,” he finished.

Fong has long dreamed of becoming the first Chinese F1 driver, and had the opportunity to drive F1 cars first with Sauber and later with Lotus in 2015 as a development driver.

Speaking to Autosport, a weekly motor racing magazine, Carlin team boss Trevor Carlin said, “Motorsport fans won’t know who they have to thank for the amazing and now legendary battles they’ve watched at blue-ribbon events such as the Macau Grand Prix and the Zandvoort Masters, but Barry Bland was the man who tirelessly organized both events for years.”

“He was also a friend and a true gentleman and the way in which he handled his illness, with such self-effacing dignity, was typical of the man. He will be sorely missed.”

Bland’s importance in the history of the Macau Grand Prix was recognized in 2012 when the government of MSAR awarded him the Certificate of Prestige in recognition of his services.

That same year, Bland – who was also the original president of the FIA Single Seater Commission – was succeeded by former F1 champion Gerhard Berger.

According to Autosport, Bland had taken a year’s sabbatical in 2017 in preparation for his return to the Masters of F3 organization in 2018.

Bland was married and leaves behind three sons.