LRT’s dependence on public funds generates concerns

The last TDM Macau Forum talk show discussed the operation of Macau’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT), with several guests believing that the LRT will be paid for with public money, and not from the fares.

Chok Seng Cheong, the President of the Board of Supervision of the Macao Institution of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (AEEMM), claimed that it is impossible for the LRT to become “a business,” before the five to ten years mark in its existence, indicating that the survival of the LRT will have to be supported by public resources.

Chok estimated that if the LRT expects to balance its costs and profits, then each fare should be five or six patacas.

Chok believes that the fares will not be convincing enough to encourage residents to give up their private cars to take the LRT.

Kou Kun Pang, from the Traffic Affairs Consultative Committee, said that the eventual price should not only be calculated based on residents’ incomes, but also based on the city’s current economic situation, transportation policies, governmental financial aid, and the LRT’s own cost.

Kou also said that the society may consider “whether it, as a whole, will reap benefits from the LRT even if the LRT loses money.”

Kot Man Kam, President of the Associação de Estudos Sintético Social de Macau questioned whether the government can allocate a certain percentage of the gaming taxes to support the operation of the LRT.

The Taipa Line of the Macau Light Rapid Transit (LRT) project is scheduled for launch in 2019. However, in a recent MDT report, local authorities responsible for the system conceded that they still have no estimates for ticket fares, nor do they have projections on the number of passengers expected to use the service on a daily basis.

An emailed statement from the Transportation Infrastructure Office (GIT) said that studies on ticket pricing are being conducted and would be announced closer to the system’s launch.

“To cope with the goal of the Taipa Line opening in 2019, the government is conducting relevant studies and preliminary works on the LRT ticket pricing. To formulate the future policies, the government will carefully consider various factors including social and economic benefits, public affordability [and] system operating costs,” noted the GIT statement. “Relevant progress will be announced in due course.” JZ

Advisory body wants higher parking meter prices

Traffic Affairs Consultative Committee member Kou Kun Pang thinks that the government should have increased parking meter fares between one and three times the value of current fares, which was the amount decided upon. The fare increases will begin next month. According to a report by All About Macau, Kou noted that, currently, many residents would rather park at a meter than in a parking lot, which leads to meters being occupied for long periods of time. This preference for parking spaces paid for through a meter is one of the causes of traffic congestion as drivers search for the parking meter parking spaces.