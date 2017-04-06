Ma: Merger between police services without major impact

Ma Ion Kun, commissioner-general of the Unitary Police Service (SPU), said that a small change will take place within the police force after the Security Forces Coordination Office (GCSEG) and the Unitary Police Services (SPU) merge together.

During yesterday’s meeting with the civil protection services, which took place at the Pac On Immigration Department Office Building, Ma informed that several different departments in GCSEG will merge with different departments that belong to SPU.

Currently, there are still some members of the GCSEG staff who are from the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau (FSM) but are not officially working for GCSEG, according to Ma, who said that these members can also choose to either continue their works at SPU or return to FSM.

Ma also said that his department is considering the possibility of establishing a new Civil Protection Operational Centre because the space available to the current one is relatively narrow. The new one would run for 24 hours per day, he proposed.

Regarding the center’s location, Ma did not make further disclosures but noted that the authority will announce it once a related law is passed.

According to Ma, SPU and GCSEG are combining two departments’ total function, with those functions being merged in order to reduce the number of human resources and improve work efficiency.

A change in other departments’ human resources will also occur, under different circumstances, explained Ma.

Regarding the details of how different departments will be merged, Ma pointed out that it is better to announce them after the related law is passed.

Yesterday, the Second Standing Committee concluded discussions on the law he merger between the two departments and delivered the bill to Legislative Assembly for further detailed discussions.

Five to seven typhoons predicted

This year, five to seven tropical cyclones will hit Macau and authorities have said that the civil protection team will organize a drill tomorrow to test preparedness for typhoons. The drill will test the city’s civil protection’s coordination and reaction abilities. Lao Ieng Wai, a consultant from the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, revealed that the bureau expects the first tropical cyclone warning to be raised in the middle of June, and the last during the second half of September. According to Lao, the first predicted typhoon will be slightly later than usual.