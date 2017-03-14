Macanese Association reopens canteen next month

The Macanese Association (ADM) will be resuming its canteen service on April 10, just two days after the reopening of their completely refurbished headquarters at Rua do Campo, according to a statement from the president of the board of the Association, Miguel de Senna Fernandes.

After almost two years since its closure due to renovation works, the official ceremony of the inauguration of the renewed facilities will take place on Saturday, April 8.

“At the moment, we are in the final stages of the decoration works as well as the equipment testing and food preparation, in a completely renewed headquarters environment, to guarantee an excellence to our members,” Senna Fernandes said in a statement sent to the press.

Updates also extend to the price list of the canteen service, that according to the ADM were “adjusted according to the current market prices of similar establishments and taking into account the quality of the food offered.”

The new price list will be known soon to all interested in the association.

The board of the ADM also approved an update to both the joining fee and the annual fee for association members. The amounts now established will be introduced in 2018.