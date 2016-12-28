Macao City Fringe Festival | Organizers open activity registration to public

Organizers of the 16th Macao City Fringe Festival, which will be held in the city between January 13 and 22, are now calling for registration for the first round of extending activities that will commence from January 5.

These activities include the “Workshop on Environmental Dance Theatre”, in which participants will be guided by experienced choreographers Nina Dipla and Candy Kuok, and may be selected to perform in “The Other Side of the Sacred”, and “Thematic talks: Foreign Theatre – Body, Memory and Labour”, in which artists and performing groups will share their creation experiences from overseas.

The 16th Macao City Fringe Festival, which has adopted “A Feast of Creativity! Bon Appétit!” as a slogan, will offer 23 distinctive programs and a total of 70 performances.

The programs will be hosted across more than a dozen venues on the Macau peninsula including the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, the Nam Van Lake Nautical Center, the Macau Art Garden, Ox Warehouse and the square behind the Ruins of St. Paul’s.

Among the highlighted programs for this festival is the world-acclaimed performance “Antiwords”, in which actresses appeal to the audience with absurd humor as they portray drunken characters. The program features a voice-over in Czech with subtitles in Chinese and English.

According to a statement released by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), tickets have already sold out for some of the festival’s events, with only a few remaining for many of the others.

Tickets for sessions of programs such as “Mobile Kitchen”, “Zuò Zuò Tea House”, “A Little Bird Lost Its Way”, “The Smooth Life” and “The Other Side of the Sacred” have sold out since they became available earlier this month.

The 16th Macao City Fringe Festival is co-organized by the IC and the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM). Tickets are available at Macau Ticketing Network outlets. Holders of ICBC cards are eligible for a 10 percent discount on ticket purchases over MOP200.