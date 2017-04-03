Macao Daily, Portuguese newspaper enter content-sharing agreement

Local Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily News (Ou Mun Yat Po) has signed an agreement with a Portuguese economy newspaper (Jornal Económico) to share content.

According to Portuguese media outlet Meios & Publicidade, the agreement will be effective starting this month.

Macao Daily News will feature a section on Portuguese business, which will be produced by the Portuguese newspaper and translated into Chinese.

The Portuguese newspaper will also run a weekly segment for Chinese news, using content from Macao Daily News.

The segment will be published in the original Chinese text, as well as a Portuguese translation.

The Portuguese paper said in a statement last Friday that the partnership will see both publications working together to “foster cooperation as well as [strengthen] economic, cultural and political ties between the two countries, taking advantage of Macau’s great potential as a meeting point between Portuguese-speaking countries and China.”