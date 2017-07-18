Macao Orchestra launches 2017-18 Concert Season

The Macao Orchestra (OM) launched its 2017-18 Concert Season, themed “Along with the musical joy” yesterday at Mandarin Oriental Macau.

The new season, which will begin in September, will feature over 50 performances.

One of the season’s concerts will be, “Kyung Wha Chung and the Macao Orchestra,” which will bring together internationally acclaimed violinist Kyung Wha Chung and OM in a performance of Beethoven’s “Violin Concerto in D Major.”

The new season will also present the Italian cellist Mario Brunello, winner of the gold medal in the International Tchaikovsky Cello Competition, Austrian pianist Stefan Vladar, considered a master performer of Beethoven and South Korean-German violinist Clara Jumi Kang.

Vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Kent Ieong Chi Kin, stressed that they are trying to collaborate with other orchestras abroad.

“We want other orchestras abroad to know our standards. […] Around 8 to 10 shows will be performed in the Pearl River Delta,” Ieong said on the sidelines of the launch of the 2017-18 Concert Season.

Ieong also clarified that the orchestra regularly holds auditions to encourage local musicians to join.

Asked about the difference between these concerts and international music festival performances, Ieong noted, “This show highlights what the orchestra has been doing all year while the music festival is [just] a festival.”

In a bid to provide different types of concerts, OM will present a series called “Weekend Music Party” which will be comprised of three themed concerts, “Travel with Music”, “Baby’s First Musical Experience” and “World Cup Cheers.”

The new season will also present a “Valentine’s Day Concert – The Phantom of Love” on the eve of February 14 and “Heroes: A Video Game Symphony,” featuring music from popular video games.

The orchestra will also collaborate with the Big Mouse Kids Drama Group for its “Children’s Day Concert – The Symphonic Magical Fairyland”, a musical for children.

This year, OM will also take part in three opera productions in the Macao International Music Festival.

Ieong recalled that performances in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China were held in the past two seasons, adding that they have a history of collaborating with other orchestras.

“We want to strengthen our presence in the Pearl River Delta. Through collaborations [with other orchestras] we want to enter the Chinese market. This is important because we want to spread OM’s influence and recognition, and spread music culture to the region,” the vice president concluded.