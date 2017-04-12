Macau Artist Society’s Youth Committee Exhibits at Anim’Arte

The Macau Artist Society will inaugurate an exhibition on Saturday (April 15) featuring over 50 new artworks, by 22 of its younger members.

The exhibition, to be displayed at the Lakeside Gallery – S1 Room at Anim’Arte Nam Van, will run until June 25 and is open to the general public with free admission. The co-organizer, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), has stated that all the artworks in the display will be available for sale and that they will include diverse themes and styles by Macanese artists, teachers and students engaged in the fields of arts, commercial arts, design, fine arts and literature. The IC also informed that this exhibition will be the first collective exhibition held at the Lakeside Gallery this year. RM

Related