Macau Franchise Expo to be held next week

The 2017 Macau Franchise Expo (MFE) will be held at The Venetian Macao’s exhibition hall A from July 28 to 30.

The MFE is an international event promoting franchise and retail chain business collaboration, combining exhibitions, forums, business-matching sessions and promotion seminars. It also acts as a business and investment platform that helps local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) build their brand image and enhance their corporate culture.

According to a statement released recently by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, this year’s event will feature more than 140 exhibitors, including many well-known international brands. The organizers have also invited world-

renowned entrepreneur Li Ning as a special guest for the “Forum on Chain and Franchise Business Opportunities of International Brands” to share his business insights with attendees.

The third day of the event has been dubbed “Start-up Launchpad” day, where various forums and professional seminars will provide information on several topics for young entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Organizers will also open a “Gourmet Avenue” to promote local food and beverage products and help their manufacturers expand their businesses abroad.

Another organizer, the Macau International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association, will bring back its “Brand Repackaging Pavilion”, which provides consultancy services to those wishing to start or expand a business through franchising.

According to a statement from one of the event organizers, MFE attracts an array of global brands and franchises each year.

MFE was first launched in 2009. The exhibition area has expanded from 1,900 square meters in its first year to around 6,000 square meters in recent years. Some 103 business-matching sessions were organized last year while 1,314 business negotiation sessions were conducted for invited professionals. Over the past eight years, 144 business agreements were signed on-site, with more than 80 percent implemented.