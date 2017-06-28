Macau Grand Prix | Sports Bureau hints WTCC race confirmed

The inclusion of the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) in the 64th edition of the Macau Grand Prix is “almost confirmed.”

Following doubts regarding the inclusion of the WTCC race in the Macau Grand Prix, the Sports Bureau (ID) told Radio Macau that conversations between the two parties were “advancing”.

Questioned by the Times on the current status of the negotiations between the Macau organizing committee and the event promoter, the ID hinted that an agreement should be reached soon. According to the ID, the details will be announced next month “when final agreement and procedures are settled between both parties.”

In their reply to the Times the ID acknowledged that “the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee and the WTCC have been in communication,” noting that such communication “[is] currently making progress towards the race program of the 64th Macau Grand Prix.”

The information opens the door to the clarification of an issue raised by the president of the ID, Pun Weng Kun. During the first press conference to introduce the event a month ago, Pun said that the WTCC event “was not confirmed” and that it was “just one of the many races that want to be included [in the local event].” Pun’s statement was received with surprise since the event was included on the Automobile International Federation (FIA) calendar at the time – and it still is. The WTCC website states: “After two years away, the world’s fastest international touring car series returns to the Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, restoring the famous Guia Race to its former glory in the process.”

In light of the new information, all seems to be well underway to the fulfillment of that statement on what will be the penultimate year of the championship under the current regulations. It is expected that the 2019 edition will follow the Class One regulations based on the current DTM (German Touring Car Championship) and [Japanese] Super GT regulations.

Also questioned by the Times, a driver who is taking part in this year’s WTCC Championship and did not wish to be identified said the teams do not yet have a “clear confirmation” of the Macau rounds and that they, “are counting on it and we are preparing it as if it was [confirmed].”