Macau Grand Prix | WTCC race officially confirmed

The FIA World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) is now officially included in the Macau Grand Prix program, the Sports Bureau (ID) president Pun Weng Kun confirmed yesterday during a press conference.

The announcement follows doubts that the WTCC race would be included in the 64th edition of the Grand Prix. In May, during the first press conference introducing the event, Pun said that the inclusion of the WTCC “was not confirmed” and that it was “just one of the many races that want to be included [in the local event].” Pun’s statement was received with surprise since the event was included on the Automobile International Federation (FIA) calendar at the time.

Pun didn’t clearly explain why the WTCC race was not confirmed before. “There are several racing series that take part in this event. As the Organizing Committee, we need to analyze which races bring more advantages. Lately we have been in touch with WTCC and we reached a consensus during the negotiations,” he said.

At yesterday’s press conference, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee released details about the event’s program, which will be held from November 16 to 19.

The Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has been once again designated as the official FIA F3 World Cup. The Macau GT Cup will feature in the FIA GT World Cup for the third consecutive year. The 51st Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix is also one of the four headliners on the six-race program.

This year’s highlights will also feature cultural elements. A representative from the organizing committee said that Macau will continue to add recreational aspects and entertainment elements to the competition, which will create a multi-cultural carnival atmosphere for the races.

30 employees ask for compensation

More than 30 employees of the Sports Bureau (ID) claimed that they have not been compensated for working overtime in more than three years. At yesterday’s press conference, ID president Pun Weng Kun said that the case has already been handled by the bureau, which will arrange for department heads and other leaders to attend events organized by Macau’s sports associations according to their situation. Pun also said that the ID will hold discussions with its employees about their willingness to attend sports events.

FIA to change GP scheduling

The FIA has decided to add more time to the schedule between the GT World Cup final and the headline Formula 3 Grand Prix on the Sunday of the Macau race.

The decision comes in response to the peculiar course of events last year, when timetable restraints forced organizers to end the GT World Cup race early, making WRT Audi driver Laurens Vanthoor the winner despite crashing and flipping his car.

To make space, the TCR International race will be moved from its traditional spot on the Sunday morning to Saturday afternoon.

According to Autosport, it will be the first time since the creation of the current WTCC that two races have been held on separate days.

The GT World Cup final will now occupy a 75-minute time slot, starting 40 minutes earlier at 12:55 p.m. The main F3 race will start as usual at 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, the FIA will decree that the GT World Cup final is to be open only to professional drivers with a platinum or gold rating. New safety measures, such as new curbs at the Reservoir and the Mandarin corners are also being implemented, the organization said.