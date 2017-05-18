Macau to host 47th Skål Asia Area Congress

Macau is set to host the 47th Skål Asian Area Congress in 2018, an announcement that was made at the recent 13th China Expo Forum for International Co-operation (CEFCO 2017).

Following the previous events held in 1996 and 2007, this is the third time that the region will be hosting the event.

Skål Asian Area Congress is an event recognized by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

Executive director of the Macau Trade and Promotion Investment Institute (IPIM), Irene Va, together with the deputy director of the Macau Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong, and the president of Skål International Macau, João Manuel Costa Antunes attended the 46th Asian Area Congress, held in Bahrain, on May 13 and 14.

During the event, Lau briefed the guests on the strengths and development of Macau’s MICE industry.

According to a statement issued by IPIM, Antunes noted that the organizer has selected Macau as the venue for their next event because the MSAR is presently committed to building “One Centre (World Tourism and Leisure Centre) and One Platform (Services Platform for Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries).”

He stressed that the territory has unique tourism resources, and that the hosting of international conventions will help to enhance the international visibility of the region’s tourism, and convention and exhibition industries.

At the same time, Macau has been promoting itself as a MICE destination and relevant hardware and software facilities have been developed quickly, bringing to the city an increasing number of merchants from Asia and other parts of the world.

Skål International, headquartered in Spain, is an international organization that brings together people from all sectors of the tourism industry.

Its objective is to promote tourism, enhance business contacts and foster relationships among the tourism sector.