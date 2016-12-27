Macau, Korea ease immigration clearance system

MSAR electronic passport holders can use the automated immigration clearance system of the Republic of Korea from tomorrow.

To be in line with the immigration facilitation that the Republic of Korea granted Macau residents, holders of the passport of the Republic of Korea can also use the MSAR’s automated immigration clearance system after successful enrollment.

According to the Identification Bureau, local residents aged 17 or above who hold a valid Macau SAR electronic passport and have no criminal record in the Republic of Korea can register directly at enrollment centers in the Republic of Korea for this service.

After successful enrollment, individuals can use Smart Entry Service (SES) to enter and exit the Republic of Korea.

There are 16 locations for registration in South Korea including Incheon International Airport and Jeju International Airport.

Eligible applicants can register at enrollment centers after entering the Republic of Korea through traditional counters. Eligible applicants must provide their MSAR electronic passports which are valid for at least 30 days from the date of enrollment. After successful enrollment, a sticker will be affixed to the visa page of the passport.

When using SES, passport holders must scan their passports and undertake fingerprint verification as instructed by the automated clearance system.

Meanwhile, Korean citizens aged 11 or above who hold a valid passport of the Republic of Korea which are valid at least 30 days from the date of enrollment and have no criminal record in the MSAR can register for use of the Automated Passenger Clearance (APC) system of Macau.