Macau Orchestra presents shows of Japanese drama

The Macau Orchestra presented Japanese drama, “Nodame Cantabile Music Concert,” at the Macau Tower Auditorium in two performances on Friday and Saturday.

The Japanese piece is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the concerts highlighted the most popular aspect of the story, allowing audiences to indulge themselves in the love story of Nodame Cantabile and Chiaki Shinichi.

Conductor Yao-Yu Wu, who won the prestigious International Besançon Competition for Young Conductors at the age of 24, along with Claire Huang Ci, the second prize winner at the Internationaler Musikwettbewerb der ARD in 2011, presented the quintessential piece in the drama, Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, and concluded with Beethoven’s romantic Symphony No.7 in A Major.

In addition, the Macau Orchestra will also present the master concert “Ning Feng Plays Elgar” on February 19 (Sunday) at 8 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Church.

Renowned violinist Ning Feng will play Elgar’s Violin Concerto, which is regarded as one of the greatest British romantic violin concertos.

Admission is free and tickets will be distributed at the venue one hour prior to the performance on a first-come, first-served basis. they are limited to a maximum of two tickets per person.

Related